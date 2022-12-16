Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

TFC stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.