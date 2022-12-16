Intersect Capital LLC Invests $188,000 in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RFP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $102,738.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,373.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $231,278.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $102,738.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,373.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $21.05 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

