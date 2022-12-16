Intersect Capital LLC Invests $203,000 in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 144.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 13.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at WesBanco

WesBanco Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $59,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $59,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 3,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,678.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,384 shares of company stock valued at $785,437 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $41.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $156.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

