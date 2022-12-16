Intersect Capital LLC Invests $241,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 4.4 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.23. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.