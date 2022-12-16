Intersect Capital LLC Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.29.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $183.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

