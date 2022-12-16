Intersect Capital LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 1,542.3% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 53,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 50,649 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 520,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Stock Down 5.3 %

Entravision Communications stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $241.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $138,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entravision Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

