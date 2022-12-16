Intersect Capital LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 90.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 3.3 %
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.84%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
