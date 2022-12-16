Intersect Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $30.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

