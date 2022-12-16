Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 17,610 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 110,320 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 127.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 875,887 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 8.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $804.97 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 13.16%. On average, analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

