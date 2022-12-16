Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 87.8% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Stock Down 3.7 %

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $173.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.65.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.