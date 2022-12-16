Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $539,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

