Intersect Capital LLC Sells 1,279 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 1.6 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

UL stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

