Intersect Capital LLC Sells 165 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in 3M by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $122.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average of $128.84. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

