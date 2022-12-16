Intersect Capital LLC Sells 1,698 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $184,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

