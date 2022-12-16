Intersect Capital LLC Sells 231 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 551.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 120,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after buying an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.70.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.2 %

SJM opened at $153.86 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $156.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average of $138.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

