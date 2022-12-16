Intersect Capital LLC Sells 3,053 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,539 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 67,709 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

