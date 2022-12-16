Intersect Capital LLC Sells 327 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,585,000 after acquiring an additional 608,837 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after purchasing an additional 126,407 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 594.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 57,495 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:TM opened at $141.66 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.68. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

