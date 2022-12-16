Intersect Capital LLC Sells 3,441 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,548,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 61.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,222,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,952 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,310,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after acquiring an additional 963,498 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,993,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 692,996 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

GrafTech International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 298.27% and a net margin of 33.94%.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.21%.

About GrafTech International

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.