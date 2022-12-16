Intersect Capital LLC Sells 497 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $709.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.17. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 13.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Movado Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

