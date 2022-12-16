Intersect Capital LLC Sells 971 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.94.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

