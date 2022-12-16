Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,766 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 177,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Masco by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 36,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masco Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

MAS opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.