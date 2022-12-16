Intersect Capital LLC Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after buying an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $149,767,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $343,410,000 after buying an additional 237,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $94,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

PANW opened at $152.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

