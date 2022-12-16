Intersect Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 312.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,780,000 after purchasing an additional 589,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,676 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after purchasing an additional 468,785 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $145,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 258,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

LPX stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.81 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

