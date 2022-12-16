Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,204,444 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

