iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $216.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $298.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

