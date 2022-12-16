iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $100.64 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

