Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JBL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,899.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $459,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,280.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,899.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,813,725. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

