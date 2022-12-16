Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC cut its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Kforce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Kforce by 50.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kforce by 26.1% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter worth about $182,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Stock Down 4.5 %

KFRC stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.92. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $78.15.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.42 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.