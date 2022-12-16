Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,194,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,740,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 in the last three months. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

