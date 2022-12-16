KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

KLAC stock opened at $384.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.