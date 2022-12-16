La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $611.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LZB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.