Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $596.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $23.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

