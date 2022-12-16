Legal & General Group Plc Buys 154,390 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,836,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,390 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $202,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth $4,536,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $56,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $101,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 8.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 437,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,187,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Kellogg Stock Performance
Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.20. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.