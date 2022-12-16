Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,205,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,559 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $145,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £118 ($144.77) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 118 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $216.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.