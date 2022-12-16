Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,899,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810,048 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $172,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA opened at $33.31 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

