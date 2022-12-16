Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 2,027,129 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,664,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027,129 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $198,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom Trading Down 4.3 %

In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.27, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $144.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

