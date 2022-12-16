Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 55,298 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $164,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after buying an additional 398,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,610,000 after buying an additional 124,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after buying an additional 664,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DGX opened at $149.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

