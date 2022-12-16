Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.84. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,676,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,496 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after acquiring an additional 532,591 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Leidos by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after buying an additional 426,858 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $35,515,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 69.9% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 961,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,892,000 after buying an additional 395,558 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

