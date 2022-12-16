Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) CFO Sells $372,672.30 in Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gabriel Bruno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of Lincoln Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 2.1 %

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 27,556 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

