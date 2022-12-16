Lubi Kutua Sells 15,139 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $217,698.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of BYND stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $878.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $798,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after buying an additional 192,289 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 181.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 97.2% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.