LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $80.68 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.