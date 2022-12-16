Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $636,001,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,246.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after buying an additional 3,630,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after buying an additional 1,503,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after purchasing an additional 989,073 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

MMC opened at $168.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.