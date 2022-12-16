Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 498.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Match Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. UBS Group began coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Match Group Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

