M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,995 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,448,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98,905 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,539,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,845,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after purchasing an additional 725,167 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,285,000 after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,207,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,262,000 after purchasing an additional 213,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

