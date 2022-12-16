M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,628 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $134.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.