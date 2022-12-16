M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $214,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Masimo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Masimo by 35.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 1,656.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Masimo by 87.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.25.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

Masimo Price Performance

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $144.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $299.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average is $140.36.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Stories

