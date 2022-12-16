M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.35.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.