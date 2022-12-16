M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $131,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,889 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 142,053 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.