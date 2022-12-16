M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce stock opened at $130.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average of $162.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $261.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $349,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,898,048.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,722 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,991. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

