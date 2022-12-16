M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 298 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 2.9 %

MMM stock opened at $122.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average is $128.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

